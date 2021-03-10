LikeCoin (LIKE) One Day Volume Hits $3,491.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $3,491.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00054395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.26 or 0.00759082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00065933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029272 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00040146 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LIKE is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,021,370,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,819,478 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

