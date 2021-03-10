Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s stock price traded up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.64 and last traded at $152.29. 345,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 753,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.34.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $7,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $51,926,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after buying an additional 408,870 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 229,093 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,219,000 after purchasing an additional 142,920 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $13,396,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

