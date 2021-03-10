Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on LCUT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

