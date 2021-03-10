Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s share price was up 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 3,943,304 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 1,410,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $451.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard General L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 5,221,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 275,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after buying an additional 1,674,235 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,926.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,925,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 3,731,510 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 619,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,317,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

