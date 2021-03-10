Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) PT Raised to $14.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.71.
NASDAQ:LILA opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
