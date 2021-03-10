Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) PT Raised to $14.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.71.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.