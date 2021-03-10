Levi Strauss & Co. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,907 call options on the company. This is an increase of 290% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,027 call options.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

LEVI opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 100,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $2,131,018.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,665.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 173,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $4,295,590.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,511 shares in the company, valued at $9,666,406.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 790,326 shares of company stock worth $17,894,516. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,053 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 30,254 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

