Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 25,056 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 25,056 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $602,847.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LEVI stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

LEVI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,321 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 788,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $14,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

