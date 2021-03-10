Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Lendlease Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LLESY opened at $10.66 on Friday. Lendlease Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a positive change from Lendlease Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

