Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Lendlease Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS LLESY opened at $10.66 on Friday. Lendlease Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.
About Lendlease Group
Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.
