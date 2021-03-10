LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.10.

LC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $989.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at $875,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $100,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $390,012. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LendingClub by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in LendingClub by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LendingClub by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in LendingClub by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

