Lance Torgerson Sells 11,519 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $209,876.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $212,061.06.

On Friday, March 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,566.20.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $177,040.46.

On Monday, March 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 8,973 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $155,861.01.

On Thursday, February 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $450,584.94.

On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $138,886.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $135,159.60.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 18,120 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $355,514.40.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $95,703.60.

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $89,839.75.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,548. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $263.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $20.67.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Generation Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 22.6% during the third quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 840,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Civeo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Civeo by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 16.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the period.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

