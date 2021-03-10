Lambda (LAMB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $117.02 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $66.24 million and approximately $117.02 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00055809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.18 or 0.00793189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,398,018,109 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

