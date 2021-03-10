Lake Street Capital Boosts Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $22.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLAR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Clarus stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Clarus has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

