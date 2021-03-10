L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

AIQUY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.09. 288,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,304. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 17.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

