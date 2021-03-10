Lafayette Investments Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.03. The company had a trading volume of 394,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,637,991. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.52.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

