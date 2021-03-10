Lafargeholcim (LHN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lafargeholcim (VTX: LHN):

3/3/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 52 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 67 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 54 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 51.40 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 63 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 57 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 64 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 57 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 56 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 63 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 57 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 57 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 57 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 51.40 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 51 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 49.70 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 48 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim Ltd has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

