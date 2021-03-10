KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KPTSF. CIBC cut their price target on KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on KP Tissue from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

