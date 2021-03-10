Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares were down 13.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 14,519,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,346,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several analysts have commented on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 115.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 85,977 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 62.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 525,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 201,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

