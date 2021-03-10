Korea Investment CORP Sells 81,600 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cameco by 33.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 82,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,543,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.