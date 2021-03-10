Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth about $250,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.94%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

