Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.05.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,745.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBIX opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

