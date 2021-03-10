Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Komatsu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

KMTUY stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Komatsu has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Komatsu had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

