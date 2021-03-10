Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp reduced its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Knowles were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Knowles by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 61,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,867 shares of company stock worth $342,040. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -520.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.