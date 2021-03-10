Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €10.20 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.01 ($8.25).

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €8.78 ($10.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €8.32 and a 200 day moving average of €6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of €9.47 ($11.14).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

