KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $294.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $342.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KLA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,167,000 after purchasing an additional 96,487 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

