Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 297.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,181,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 149,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

