Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Cut to C$225.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

KXS stock opened at C$132.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$86.53 and a 1-year high of C$224.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$174.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$185.42. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.80.

In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$3,242,092.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at C$39,589,557.15. Also, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$1,724,798.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,202,333.20.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

