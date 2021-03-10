Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Up 32.6% in February

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,010,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the January 28th total of 16,600,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after buying an additional 4,231,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $78,671,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. 176,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,808. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.