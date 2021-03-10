Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) recently:

3/8/2021 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

3/4/2021 – Kimbell Royalty Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

2/24/2021 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

2/5/2021 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/22/2021 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

1/16/2021 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

1/15/2021 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

NYSE:KRP opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners LP alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 100,853 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 71,637 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.