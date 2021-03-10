Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

Sidoti cut shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of KE opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $629.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $85,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 203,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,121.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

