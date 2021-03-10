Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 28th total of 6,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

KEYS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.62. 9,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,000. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

