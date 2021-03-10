KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for HealthEquity in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HQY. Raymond James increased their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,512.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,611 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,597 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after purchasing an additional 336,327 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,996,000 after acquiring an additional 780,916 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,938 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,238 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

