KeyCorp Raises Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target to $98.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIT. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.84. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

