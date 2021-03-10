Keurig Dr Pepper Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,825 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 599% compared to the typical volume of 261 put options.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $33.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

