KBC Group NV Sells 7,521 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Northern Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $259,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Northern Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $103.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.