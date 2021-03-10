KBC Group NV Sells 1,082 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 384.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,780 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

