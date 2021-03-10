KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after buying an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $759,488,000 after buying an additional 59,446 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after acquiring an additional 460,957 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,227,000 after acquiring an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

NYSE EFX opened at $173.14 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.93.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

