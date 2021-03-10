KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144,795 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NRG opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $43.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

