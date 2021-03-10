KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,861 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.