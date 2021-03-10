KBC Group NV Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $48,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.87, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

