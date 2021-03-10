KBC Group NV Acquires 1,347 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.60.

NYSE TFX opened at $400.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.50. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $414.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

