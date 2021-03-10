Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $148.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Karuna Therapeutics traded as high as $121.68 and last traded at $119.70. 184,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 221,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.81.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,974,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $835,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,216,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,912,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,555,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

