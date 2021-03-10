JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718. Thales has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

