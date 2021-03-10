JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s share price rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.00 and last traded at $116.25. Approximately 1,131,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,515,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.25.

YY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

