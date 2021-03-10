Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.50

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.50 and last traded at $59.36, with a volume of 15795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 63,249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

