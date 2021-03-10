John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 172,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,824 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $93.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.11.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $233.58 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

