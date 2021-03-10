JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Investment analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 895,281 shares of company stock worth $55,527,038. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,077,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

