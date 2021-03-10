JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.70 and last traded at $44.90. Approximately 1,162,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,305,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Get JFrog alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.68.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 367,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $685,849,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 721.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,989,000 after buying an additional 2,320,401 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,720,000 after buying an additional 1,972,755 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $110,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after buying an additional 567,595 shares during the period. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.