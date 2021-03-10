Jerome D. Hall, Jr. Sells 3,600 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PXD stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,111,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.36 and a 200 day moving average of $109.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $165.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.