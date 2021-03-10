Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Buy

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $325.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.85 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.24.
Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $266.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.56. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $273.30.
In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,407,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
