Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Buy

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $325.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.24.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $266.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.56. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $273.30.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,407,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.