Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €140.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €134.02 ($157.67).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €111.12 ($130.73) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The business’s fifty day moving average is €117.50 and its 200 day moving average is €120.65.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

